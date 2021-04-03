LPL Financial LLC Purchases 32,015 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $498,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 114,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,179,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.62. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $12.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

