LPL Financial LLC Purchases 6,551 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.49% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEY. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,791,000.

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19.

