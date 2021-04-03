LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 69,318 Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

PBSM stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $27.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00.

