LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of B&G Foods worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

