LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $938,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $399.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $407.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.02.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,871 shares of company stock worth $3,957,835. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.31.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

