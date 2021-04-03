LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,584 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 103,489 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 72,960 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 64,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

