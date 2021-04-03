LPL Financial LLC Sells 668 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX opened at $520.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $527.92 and a 200 day moving average of $532.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.09 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $571.13.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.