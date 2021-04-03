LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,944,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,524,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,825,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,488,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,806,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.11.

ABNB opened at $188.24 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.