LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 114,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $6,664,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KSS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Shares of KSS opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

About Kohl's

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

