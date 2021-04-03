LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 103.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 7,897.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,068,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after buying an additional 1,055,557 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,651,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after buying an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 1,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $24.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42.

