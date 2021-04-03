LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. LSI Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $8.94. 113,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,647. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $236.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

