LTO Network (LTO) Market Capitalization Reaches $227.82 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. LTO Network has a total market cap of $227.82 million and $17.34 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001403 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LTO Network has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00052328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.25 or 0.00675656 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00027581 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,252,359 coins and its circulating supply is 280,347,081 coins. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

