Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.54 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will post $290.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.52 million to $301.20 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $267.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LL shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $26.17 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $756.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

