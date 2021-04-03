Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to report $110.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.64 million and the lowest is $105.30 million. Luminex reported sales of $90.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $479.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.53 million to $480.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $532.65 million, with estimates ranging from $513.60 million to $562.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 44,743 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Luminex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Luminex by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Luminex stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. Luminex has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

