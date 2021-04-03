LunchMoney Market Cap Reaches $478,147.58 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $478,147.58 and approximately $15,915.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,173,877 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

