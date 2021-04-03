Lunyr (LUN) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Lunyr token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lunyr has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $927,321.16 and approximately $91,405.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00052252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.70 or 0.00673324 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00069746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027339 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.