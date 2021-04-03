Lunyr Price Tops $0.40 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Lunyr token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges. Lunyr has a market cap of $922,710.62 and $108,414.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00054096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.93 or 0.00680922 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00071104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028125 BTC.

About Lunyr

LUN is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

