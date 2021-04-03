LUXCoin (LUX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,798.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $5,798.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,852.24 or 0.99575139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00036363 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.71 or 0.00813333 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.45 or 0.00394986 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.76 or 0.00307524 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00092486 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002202 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,032,940 coins and its circulating supply is 11,025,708 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

