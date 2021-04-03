LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $291,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after buying an additional 573,728 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 627.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 363,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,650,000 after buying an additional 313,886 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 246,434 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

