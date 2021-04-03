M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $718.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,736,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 112,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.