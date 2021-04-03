M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,359 shares of company stock worth $11,945,664. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

