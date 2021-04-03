M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44,749 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 91,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 934,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 64,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $52.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.