M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $1,193,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $208,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

