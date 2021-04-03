M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 292,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

