M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 8,203 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,585,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after buying an additional 5,219,994 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,454,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $83,788,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737,344 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

