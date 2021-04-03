Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.63 Million

Machine Xchange Coin (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Machine Xchange Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Machine Xchange Coin has traded up 67.9% against the US dollar. Machine Xchange Coin has a total market cap of $30.66 million and $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00051491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.81 or 0.00669949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027847 BTC.

About Machine Xchange Coin

Machine Xchange Coin is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 tokens. The official message board for Machine Xchange Coin is medium.com/mxcoin . Machine Xchange Coin’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

