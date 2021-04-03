Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDGL shares. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,993,000 after buying an additional 286,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,619,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8,453.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,103,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $137.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.29.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.98) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

