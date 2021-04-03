Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Magellan Health worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after buying an additional 181,724 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGLN. Stephens downgraded Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

MGLN opened at $93.64 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.26.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

