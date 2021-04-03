Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.12. 999,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,861. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

