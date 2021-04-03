Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $11,861,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock worth $390,059,400. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.66. 17,615,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,734,324. The company has a market cap of $850.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

