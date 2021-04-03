Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. Model Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,158 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,978,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,078,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,535,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average of $118.40. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.