Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 7,290 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.42.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $5.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,138,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,168,908. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.60 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.88. The company has a market capitalization of $423.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

