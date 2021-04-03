Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 947 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $67.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,129.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,304. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,059.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,795.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,075.08 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,092.23.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

