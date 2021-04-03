Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 42,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PWV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $43.05.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

