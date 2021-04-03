Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 70,405 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,041,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after buying an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,734,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.08. 537,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,780. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.21 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

