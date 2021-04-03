Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 81,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.55. The stock had a trading volume of 274,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average is $154.20. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $90.36 and a 12 month high of $175.60.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

