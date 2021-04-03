Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $3,725,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $177.72. 161,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,002. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.31 and a twelve month high of $180.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.95.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

