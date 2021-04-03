Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.16. The stock had a trading volume of 135,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,771. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $134.49 and a 12-month high of $300.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.26 and a 200-day moving average of $268.66.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

