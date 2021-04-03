Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.30. 186,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,364. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.36 and its 200-day moving average is $204.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

