Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $11.53 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,530,000. Tesla accounts for about 2.4% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $661.75. 35,298,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,593,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $691.29 and a 200-day moving average of $615.90. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,328.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

