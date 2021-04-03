Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $93.53. 5,461,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $93.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

