Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $2.08 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,981,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,446,071,000 after buying an additional 187,133 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

NYSE DIS traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,749,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,810,513. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.78. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.71 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

