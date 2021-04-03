Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,734,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.16. 5,131,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,028. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.72 and a 12-month high of $368.29.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

