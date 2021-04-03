Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $3.21 Million in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,104,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

