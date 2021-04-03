Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.54% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000.

UCON stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 318,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,638. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $26.86.

