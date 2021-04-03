Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $18,571,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,802,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.