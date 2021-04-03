Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,137,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,999. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

