Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $7.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.97. 405,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,921. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $200.00 and a 1-year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.