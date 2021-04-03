Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 173,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 62,006 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000.

MGC traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $141.79. 86,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,716. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.63. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.38 and a 12 month high of $141.80.

