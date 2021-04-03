Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 116,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,889,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,701,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.28. 4,543,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,755. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $121.86 and a 1-year high of $209.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.84 and a 200-day moving average of $190.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

